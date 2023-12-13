Janet Ann Lynch, 80, of Naples, FL, passed away on December 1, 2023. She was born March 23, 1943 in Detroit to the late Barbara and Robert Law. Janet graduated from Berkley High School in 1961. She was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles, gardening, golfing, tennis, and spending time with family. She was an active member of the Pearls of Naples Women’s Social Club and an active member of the United Church of Christ in Naples. She is survived by the love of her life of 58 years, Ken. She was a devoted mother to her daughters Debra Brown and Anne (Jeff) Rancilio, and adored her grandchildren Alex Brown, Zach Rancilio, Alison Brown, and Michael Rancilio. She was a beloved sister to Nancy Opie of Ballston Lake, NY and Barbara Gallagher of Livonia, MI. She enjoyed her nieces and nephews Jeff Opie, Don Opie, Michael (Courtney) Gallagher, Julie (Steve) Trese, and Beth Clark. A celebration of life is planned to be held in the summer 2024 in Michigan.