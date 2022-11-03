Jean Tripp, 69

Jean Anne (Hauxwell) Tripp, formerly of Oxford and Lake Orion, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was 69 years old.

Jean was born on Jan. 14, 1953. She graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1971 and married Dean Tripp on March 10, 1972. They were happily married for over 50 years. They had one son, Eric Tripp, who was born on October 5, 1979.

Dean and Jean started their family in Oxford and later moved to Rochester, Indiana before settling with their son in Fort Wayne, Indiana. They retired to Ellenton, Florida in 2021.

Jean is survived by her husband, Dean, and son, Eric (Rebecca) Tripp of Woodburn, IN and six grandchildren. Tyler (Samantha) Krieg of Dallas, TX, Rebecca (Kevin) Kincaid of Monument, CO, Taylor Krieg, Emily Tripp, Ella Tripp, and Eyrelyn Tripp of Woodburn, IN. She is also survived by her best friend of over 60 years, Cindy (Bob) Lile of Beaverton, MI, and Sister/Brother-in-laws DeAnne (Curt) Nordine of Ludington, MI, Ron (Deb) Tripp of Chevy Chase, MD, Julie Wagner of Burton, MI and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Jean loved gardening and spending time with her cats. She also loved watching and feeding the neighborhood birds. She loved to travel when she could and spending time with her family and her grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

The family will have a private celebration of life.