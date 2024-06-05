Jeffrey Swanson, 68, of Lansing, formerly of Oxford, passed away Monday, May 27, 2024 surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place at Memorial Fields Crematory. Jeff was the third oldest of 11 children born to Benjamin and Maryann Swanson. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Brenda Swanson, and two sons, Craig Albrough of Lansing and Jacob Swanson of Lansing. Also surviving are sisters Terri (Mike) Ward, Leslie Swanson-Demers, Julie Banister, Kristen (Brian) Stoinoff; brothers Edward Swanson, Scott Swanson, Benji Swanson, and Andrew (Chris) Swanson; several nieces and nephews, along with great-nieces and great-nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Swanson and Maryann Swanson-Neuman, brother Mark Swanson and sister Linda Beauman. There will be a celebration of life for Jeff on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Lake Lansing Park North in the Oak Knoll shelter from 1-4 p.m. Jeff will be interred at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 2:30 p.m.