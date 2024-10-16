Jordan Daniel Clouse, born Jan. 10, 1991, passed away on Sept. 11, 2024. Jordan is survived by his beloved son Alden Clouse; parents, Laurie Shick and David (Beth) Clouse; his sister Kristina (Greg) Shick, his brother Brandon Clouse; his uncle Christopher (Liz) Shick; his grandfather Richard Shick; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles on both sides of his family; and numerous friends. Jordan will always be remembered for his smile, sense of humor, his huge heart, his intelligence and his sassy sarcasm. He loved his family and he loved his son above everything, although he preferred animals (both furry and reptile) over most people! Jordan also loved music, gaming and his beloved cat Brody. Forever loved, forever missed, forever 33. On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. family and friends will gather at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion.