Beloved mother, Joyce Alayne Jensen (Marriott), 87, of Lake Orion, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2022. She was surrounded by her two daughters and loving family and will be deeply missed. Her optimism, kindness and love of life was the center of who she was and how she touched the many lives of not only family but friends, colleagues and the students she taught throughout her lifetime.

She was born in Detroit on July 22, 1935, to Emerson W. Marriott and Mercedes Marriott (Webster). She graduated Lincoln Park High School in 1954 and went to work for J.B. Webb while attending Wayne State University. She married Einar Carl Jensen (D. 3-22-2020) and had three children, Janine, Karen and Brian. Her love of education brought her to Oakland Community College night classes where she completed her degree in English. She was a guest teaching in the Lake Orion and Oxford school districts while she completed her master’s degree at Oakland University. Teaching for 49 years was a joy and gift she generously shared with students of all ages. She was particularly delighted with her tenure at Oakland Community College, where her true passion began. At age 84, Joyce concluded her career with the Holly School System as a reading specialist.

Joyce loved to give back and was active in AAUW, Keep Coming Back Club in Lake Orion and served on various Town Board committees in Lake Orion and taught classes and sang in the choir at the University Presbyterian Church in Rochester. Her love of wildflowers motivated her to add “author” to her life’s accomplishments. “Wildflowers of S.E. Michigan” by Joyce Jensen was self-published and she presented her work at libraries and garden clubs across the area.

Joyce is survived by her daughters Janine Romnek (Jensen), Karen Inman (Jensen), Jeffrey Romnek, son-in-law and grandchildren Adam and Stacy (Bielski) Romnek, Christopher and Katherine (Buss) Romnek, Mary (Romnek) Reis and Michell Reis, Peter and Mary Jane (Dennison) Romnek, Austin Inman, Alyssa Inman and nine great grandchildren.

A memorial service is on August 13, 2022, from 11:30-12:15 p.m. with visitation beforehand from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at the Lynch and Sons Bossardet Chapel, 39 W. Burdick St, Oxford, MI 48371. www.lynchandsonsoxford.com