Joyce Ann Barczyk, 73

Joyce Ann Barczyk (nee Dzikielewski) peacefully passed away with her devoted husband, John, at her side in her family home in Lakeville, Michigan on July 14, 2022 at the age of 73 after a long, courageous battle with early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Joyce was born on November 15, 1948 in Lorain, Ohio to parents Joseph A. Dzikielewski and Sophie (Olewinski) Dzikielewski. She attended Nativity School which had a foundation in Catholic Polish-American heritage, and graduated from Lorain High School in 1966. Joyce pursued her dream of helping others and became a Registered Nurse at the Maumee Valley School of Nursing in Toledo, Ohio. Whether it was the day or overnight shift, she was dedicated to her patients and worked hard in the intensive care unit at Bay City General Hospital in Bay City, Michigan, the emergency room at McPherson Hospital in Howell, Michigan, and at the Balian Eye Center in Rochester, Michigan. And she was an active fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

Joyce began dating John in high school. Shortly after they graduated from college, they were married in the Nativity Church in Lorain, Ohio on Aug. 30, 1969. They enjoyed traveling throughout Europe (including visiting relatives in Poland), cave snorkeling in Mexico, whitewater rafting in Colorado, fishing in Alaska and Montana, attending Broadway musicals in New York City, biking through Acadia National Park in Maine, and attending a gospel brunch at Stubb’s BBQ in Austin, Texas. Joyce relished cooking holiday meals for her family, decorating birthday cakes, snow skiing and kayaking. Joyce was a true lady who often mediated family debates about the best collegiate football team (Michigan or Michigan State), always with a smile. In her later years, Joyce loved boating and watching spectacular sunsets with family and friends from their deck at her home on Lakeville Lake.

Joyce will be remembered for the comfort and joy she lovingly displayed to others. As a nurse, a friend, a mom, and a grandmother, she was always willing to help in any opportunity. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dr. Joseph Dzikielewski. Survivors include her husband John Barczyk of Lakeville, Michigan; her sister-in-law Wanda Guyton Dzikielewski of Nettleton; Mississippi; her brother-in-law Kenneth Barczyk of Lorain, Ohio; her children Kristen Duca (Ken) of New York, New York; Matthew Barczyk (Magdalena) of Austin, Texas; Dr. Amanda Barczyk, (Phil King) of Austin, Texas; and Jonathan Barczyk (Dr. Amanda Ellis) of Mount Vernon, Maine; as well as her beloved grandchildren Milla Duca, Arden Duca, Matylda Barczyk and Maya Barczyk.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 19th at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 715 N. Lapeer Road in Lake Orion, Michigan at 11 am. It will be followed by a graveside burial service at the Lakeville Cemetery, 825 Drahner Road. Friends and family are requested to start gathering at the church at 10:30 am, and per Joyce’s wishes, are invited to Joyce’s home on Lakeville Lake to share happy memories of Joyce after the services. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.

For those who desire, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joyce to the Hospice of Michigan would be greatly appreciated – Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding SE, Ada, MI 49301 or call 1-800-669-9335.