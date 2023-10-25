Justin E. Sands, 75

Justin E. Sands, age 75 of Fairview, Michigan, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 15, 2023. Justin was born in Goodrich, Michigan on November 10, 1947 to Claude and Dorothy (Granger) Sands. He married Diane on September 1, 1995 in Rochester, Michigan. Justin worked as a machine operator for DANA Corporation in Auburn Hills, retiring November 10, 2009. He and Diane moved to Fairview, Michigan in 2010. Justin was a member of the Comins Eagles. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, playing softball, and playing cards. Justin is survived by his wife Diane of Fairview, MI; his mother Dorothy Sands of Hillman, MI; his children Theresa and Justin; his sister Beverly Greene; his brothers: Rick (Margaret) Sands, Doug (Rose) Sands, and Tom (Ginger) Sands; 2 grandchildren Jeremy and Isabel; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Claude Sands, his sister Debra, and his daughter Jessica. Visitation on Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 1 – 9 PM at the Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, MI. Funeral Services will take place on Friday, October 20, 2023, also at Lashley Funeral Home, at 1 PM with Reverend, Doctor Robert Wynkoop officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, Michigan. Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, MI.