Kyle Etherton, 32

Kyle Michael Etherton, age 32, passed away December 5, 2022. He was born on December 26, 1989. Beloved son of Maria & Norris Mageli and Tracy & Evie Etherton. Dearly loved nephew of Eric Reuter, Rachel & Roger Day, Kelly Sexton & Russ Yeiser, Derek Mauk, Ron & Karen Etherton and Teresa Webster. Cherished cousin to Stephanie & Justin Potter, Gary Sexton, Amber Cole, Ashley Mauk, Heather Bankus, Curtis Etherton and Jeremy Day.

Adored uncle to Addie Potter, Chase, Luke & Wyatt Sexton and many other extended family members. Preceded in death by his beloved brothers: Coby Etherton and Erik Mageli, Treasured Grandparents, Harold & Dolores Reuter, Fred & Christine Etherton, Charles & Mary Auker and Aunt, Tina Mauk.

Kyle LOVED his friends and “adopted” family hard. He was warm and personable with everyone he met and he was the life of any party. He was passionate about attending heavy metal concerts; enjoyed deer camp with his “adopted” family, playing hockey and disc golf with his buds.

Kyle’s remains will be placed with his beloved grandparents and brother.

Our hearts are broken. He will be missed by all.

Memorial contributions may be made to his mother to help with his final expenses.

Funeral services were at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on December 11, 2022.