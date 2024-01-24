Lawrence Eastman, 79

Lawrence “Larry” Michael Eastman passed away on December 23, 2023. He was born on December 15, 1944 in Frankfort, MI, into a family of five siblings. He was a graduate of St. Michael Catholic High School in Pontiac. MI. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and gardening. Recently, he had celebrated 51 years of marriage to Janet. Lawrence is the father to Bryan and Terry Eastman and stepfather to Rick, Scott and Rodney Fredericks. He will be missed by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other family members. While living in Oxford, MI, Larry worked and retired from General Motors after 30 years. He was a founding president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (F.O.E.) in Lake Orion, MI. He then retired to Beulah, MI for many years until moving to Clearwater, FL for his last years. A memorial will be held in the summer of 2024 in Michigan.