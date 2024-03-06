Lawrence R. Smith, 87

Lawrence Rudolph Smith, of Leonard, Michigan, passed away Tuesday February 27, 2024 at the age of 87. Lawrence was born the son of J. Wesley and Johanna “Cordelia” (Melinat) Smith in Royal Oak, Michigan on August 10, 1936. He graduated from Troy High School in 1954 and served in the Michigan National Guard from 1955 to 1960. Lawrence also served on the Troy Fire Department. Lawrence married Viola Aspinwall on October 12, 1957 at Troy Methodist Church. He and Viola raised their family in Addison Township. Lawrence took over Beaver Feed Company in Troy when his father purchased Rochester Elevator. In 1964, Lawrence closed Beaver Feed Company and joined his father at Rochester Elevator, which he operated until April 1, 2023. He continued to work at the Rochester Elevator at a different location wholesaling products right until his passing. Lawrence served as the treasurer for St. John Lutheran Church in the late 1960s. In 1987 he joined the Addison Township Planning Commission and served until his passing. He and Vi operated the Little Red Hen Egg Factory in Addison Township and he sold eggs at Rochester Elevator for many years. Lawrence had a passion for his faith, family, and friends and he poured his efforts into them all throughout his life. Lawrence is survived by his children Mark (Jan) Smith, Steven (Gloria) Smith, and Cindy (Rob) Longo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and sisters Kathleen Herrera and Nancy (Alan) Geer. Lawrence was predeceased by his wife Viola Smith; his parents; brother Ron Smith; and grandsons Ryan and Nicholas Smith Visitation will be held on Thursday March 7, 2024 and Friday March 8 from 4-8 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Drive, in downtown Rochester, Michigan. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 10 a.m., with gathering beginning at 9 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1011 West University Drive in Rochester. Interment will be private at Troy’s Union Corners Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Lawrence’s memory to Journey Lutheran Church in Oxford online at https://www.kindridgiving.com/app/giving/journeylutheran or Leader Dogs for the Blind online at www.leaderdog.org. Envelopes will be available at Pixley Funeral Home.