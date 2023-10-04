Lee James Hershman, 57

An avid outdoors enthusiast, devoted husband and loving father, Lee James Hershman, a resident of Oxford, and formerly of Green Bay Wisconsin passed away on September 11, 2023. He was born March 4, 1966 the son of Gerald Hershman and Peggy (Stoehr) Millhiser in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He graduated from Premontre High School in Green Bay in 1984. He then attended University of Wisconsin – Madison where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Exercise Physiology. Lee moved to Breckenridge, Colorado where he met his future wife Teresa. He married his beloved wife Teresa Thomas on May 29, 1993 in Frankfort, Michigan. He then received his Master’s Degree in Exercise Science from Oakland University He worked at Troy Beaumont as a Cardiac Catheterization Lab technician for 28 years. He was an avid outdoorsman spending summers and winters at the family cottage in Frankfort. Summers were spent boating, chopping wood, being at the beach and winters skiing with his family at Crystal Mountain. Lee will be forever skiing the heavenly fresh corduroy under blue bird skies. Lee enjoyed watching football and hockey rooting for his Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Red Wings, GO PACK GO!!!

He is survived by his beloved wife Teresa of Oxford, loving children Nickolas Hershman of Chicago, Luke Hershman of Oxford, and Ashley Hershman of Oxford. Also surviving his mother Peggy (Frank) Millhiser of Green Bay and brother in laws Jim (Chris) Thomas of Macomb Twp., and Eric Thomas of Washington Twp., and nieces and nephews Matthew Thomas, Madeline Thomas, Katelyn Thomas. Memorial donations may be made to Giftoflifemichigan.org in Lee’s honor. Funeral Arrangements and Memorial Dinner entrusted to the Muir Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center(2650 South Vandyke, Imlay City, Michigan 48444.) www.muirfh.com.