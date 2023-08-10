Lester Maher, 98, of Oxford, Michigan, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2023 in his home.

Lester was born on April 12, 1925, in Star Acres (Royal Oak), Michigan, to William and Cecelia

Maher. From the age of 12, he was on his own and hitchhiking around the country. He enlisted

in the US Navy at 17 and proudly fought for his country in WWII on the six battle star USS Pierce

and the USS Albermarle.

After the war, he traveled to California where he met his soulmate and love of his life, Thelma

Jeanne. They celebrated their 73 rd wedding anniversary this past July. They had four children

Bill, Terry, Steve, and Kimberly. The family made several moves between California and

Michigan until building their dream and ‘forever’ home in Oxford in 1974. Lester’s dream was to

grow his own crops and raise livestock.

While he spent most of his career as a plumber, he also owned and operated a Texaco gas

station in Royal Oak in the 50’s and worked for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach,

California in the 60’s. He retired as a 60-year member of Plumbers Local 98 Union. He was also

instrumental in building all four of his children’s homes. After retirement, he traveled around

the country in his motorhome with Thelma in the passenger seat.

Lester’s legacy is one of devotion to his family and friends, and a tireless work ethic. The love

for his family ran deep, always thinking of ways to help and support them. He loved going on

trips to the casino and was known for his green thumb and making his famous Apple Pie

moonshine.

Lester is preceded in death by his son, Steve (Carolyn) Maher (2023). He is survived by his wife,

Thelma; his children Bill (Becky) Maher, Terry Maher, Kim (Mike) McIsaac, and daughter-in-law

Carolyn Maher; his grandchildren Tom (Jacqui) Maher, Sean (Allison) Maher, Jackie (Ryan)

Frockt, Ryan (Megan) Maher, Kristin (Alex) Grifka, Ryan (Ashley) Lamb, Scott (Olivia) McIsaac, AJ

(Temple) Ash. He was also a loving great-grandfather to 9 – James, Natalie and Jacob Maher,

Riley and Robert Frockt, Weston McIsaac, Torii and Addisyn Maher, and Piper Grifka.

A military funeral honors and committal service will take place at the Great Lakes National

Cemetery in Holly, Michigan on August 31 st , 2023, at 10:45AM. A Celebration of Life luncheon

will follow at the American Legion Amel Schwartz Post 149 in Holly, Michigan.