Letters to the Editor

Need more answers on the single-waste hauler proposal

The Oxford Township board has placed on the Nov. 5 ballot a proposal to have, or not to have, a Single Trash Hauler. The problem is there is no information as to what that proposal will do if passed. Which means, as of now it is a definitely a “no” vote.

The only thing that is mentioned is that it will cost $60.75 every three months. With increases spanning the next five years. No details. Why not?

Someone needs to inform the residents in Oxford Township as to what they can expect from the trash haulers and the township before we, as citizens, vote on what is now a blank check.

Here are questions I have; others may have more:

1. Does the $60.75 for Trash Removal include recycling; If not, then why not?

2. Does it include yard waste? If yes, will there be limits to the amount that can be put out? If not, then why not?

3. Will it include bulk Items? Chairs, sofas, appliances, mattresses, etc.? If not, then why not?

4. Is there going to be additional cost/charges if the above items are included? If so, why and how much?

If the township representatives can tell us the cost ($60.75) and the increases over five years, then they should be able to tell us what we are getting for our money. Makes sense.

A blank check with a “Yes” vote is a really bad idea. With no more details it’s a definite “No” vote.

Daniel Davis

Oxford Twp.

Free Meals in Oxford thanks supporters

Please allow me to take a few moments to update the community on the status of the Free Meals program and express my sincere gratitude to those who support it with their dollars and their time.

Between May 6 and Aug. 14, 2024, Free Meals provided prepared dinners and/or groceries to a total of 1,824 people. That’s an average of 122 people per week.

Our largest financial contributor since the program began in 2020 has been the Romeo-based Four County Community Foundation. Over the years, we have received three grants from this wonderful organization, the most recent being a $5,000 award in April. Four County’s support has been invaluable. Those grant dollars have helped feed thousands of our friends and neighbors, from kids to senior citizens. Thank you, Four County Community Foundation.

Free Meals also received yet another donation from American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108 in July. The generosity of our local veterans is always amazing, but never surprising. Helping others is in their nature.

I also wish to thank all the wonderful businesses who regularly contribute food to our program – Independence Village, Italia Gardens, Crank’s Catering, Sick Pizza Company and The Magic Brownie Box. Your food is always delicious and very much appreciated by our guests.

A huge “thank you” to Oxford Twp. Parks and Recreation for donating fresh vegetables and herbs from the community garden in Seymour Lake Twp. Park. I can’t begin to tell you how much it means to our guests to receive a little taste of summer week after week. Their smiles warm my heart.

Finally, I wish to thank all the selfless volunteers who work side-by-side with me every week doing everything from grocery shopping and stocking pantry shelves to packing meals and loading bags into guests’ vehicles. You know who you are and we couldn’t do this without you. Thank you!

If you need food for yourself or your family, the Free Meals program serves the public every Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ (1 Hovey St.). If you wish to make a donation or volunteer, please call me at (248) 933-4579.

Connie Miller

Free Meals Team Leader

Oxford