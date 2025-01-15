‘Lights out, game on’ Cosmic Baseball

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

GRAND BLANC — It was lights out at a recent baseball tournament.

On Dec. 30, the U13 O-Town Outlaws competed in the “Drip in the Dark,” their first ever local glow in the dark baseball tournament. The event was at the Genesee Fieldhouse, 7383 Grand Parkway, Grand Blanc. The Outlaws, composed of players from Ortonville and Oxford played in the tournament as well and made it to the championship game.

O-Town Outlaws Head Coach, Mike Ersig spearheaded the idea of glow in the dark baseball based on the more common Cosmic Bowling. The lights at the fieldhouse were turned down and black lights were used to illuminate glowing baseballs, bases, baselines and bats. In addition, special designed gear based on the 2022 San Diego Padres-City

Connect uniforms were used by the Outlaws.

“The tournament went very well,” said Ersig. “We had eight teams with about 100 players participate in the event along with more than 600 spectators. It took some getting used to but we had a lot of strikeouts along with some amazing plays.”

The league plays on a field that’s about 200 feet at straight-away center and just for the event wooden bats were used.

“We hope to make this a yearly event,” said Ersig.