Lil Prawdzik, 90

Lil Prawdzik, cherished mother and Omi, died on April 6, 2023, one day before her 91st birthday.

Lil was born in Tarutino, Ukraine in 1932. At the time this region was known as Bessarabia and included many German settlements. World War II interrupted her life, and Lil’s family made the months-long journey back to Germany.



Lil immigrated to Canada with her sister in 1953 to establish residency and then sponsor her family. Her father’s health issues prevented this plan, but Lil and her sister decided to remain in Canada. This was fortunate for her children as she met their father, Horst, soon after. They married in Winnipeg in 1956 and settled in Detroit a few years later.

In 1967, Lil and Horst purchased a 100-acre farm at the northern edge of Oakland County. Huge gardens, a variety of farm animals, and crops of corn, oats and hay soon followed. This meant there were always chores to be done. However, Lil always made sure that her children Pete, Dave, and Lisa had time for extracurricular activities like music. Lil had a deep love of music from early childhood which she passed on to her children.

Throughout the years, Lil taught herself to sew and knit. She became a very accomplished seamstress and made hundreds of clothing items, curtains, tablecloths etc. She also taught many other friends to sew and knit and spent countless hours helping them complete their projects.

Lil was an excellent cook and avid baker. Dinners at the Prawdzik Farm were prized events and were popular raffle items at local fundraisers. There were always delicious homemade sweets, including German tortes, cookies, pies, jams, and jellies.

Lil touched so many lives with her kindness, gentleness, wry sense of humor, and sewing needles. Loving mother, adoring Omi, dear friend; she will be missed.

Lil is preceded in death by her husband Horst and survived by her children Pete (Antoinette), Dave (Debby), and Lisa (Praveen); and grandchildren Max, Marina, Miranda, Andreas, Lucas, Marcus, and Prateik.

A memorial service for Lil is on Saturday, April 22, 1 p.m., at the Oxford United Methodist Church. Immediately following the memorial service, there will be a visitation and celebration of Lil’s life for family and friends at the Boulder Pointe Golf Club in Oxford. Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.

Memorial donations can be made to the Oxford United Methodist Church and will be designated to Koinonia Farms where Lil spent her last few months. Koinonia provides compassionate and dignified end of life care.