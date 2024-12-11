Linda Sue Purvis, 86 of Oxford, Michigan passed away at home on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 surrounded by her beloved family. She was born Dec. 20, 1937 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Henry and Jessie Nichols. Linda married her high school sweetheart Larry in December 1955. She was preceded in death by her brother Jack Nichols of Keego Harbor, Michigan. She is survived by her children Nikki (Marc) Spencer-Trafton of Metamora, Penny (Craig) Bancroft of Plymouth and Tari (Mark) Eaglen of Lake Orion; her grandchildren Katie Spencer, Erica Eaglen, Courtney Eaglen and Zachary (Brianna) Eaglen and two great-grandchildren Chayse Anthony and Emmie Eaglen and her special puppy dog Missy, who was always by her side. Linda graduated from Oakland University with her Masters Degree in Education and worked for Lake Orion Community Schools for 30 years as a teacher and principal at Blanche Sims Elementary, Webber Elementary, Pine Tree Elementary and Waldon Middle School. She loved gardening, ceramics, sewing, traveling, crafting, knitting, reading, entering sweepstakes and cooking and baking with her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending the sporting events that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in. If there was a game, she was there in the stands rain or shine cheering on her family. Linda’s cremation will be entrusted with Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Sparks Griffin Funeral home at 111 E Flint St, Lake Orion on Dec. 10, 2024 from 2-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to K9 Stray Rescue League of Oxford, Michigan in Linda’s memory.