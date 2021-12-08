Local businesses doing their part to help

Donation accounts organized

By Don Rush

We here at The Oxford Leader have seen lots of good will pouring out of people and businesses in the aftermath of the Nov. 30 shootings/killings at Oxford High School.

Two local financial institutions, Oxford Bank and Genisys Credit Union want to warn folks to be careful when donating to online accounts. Be careful and make sure you know where you are donating to.

We have vetted three Go Fund Me accounts, from the OHS Class of 2010-11 and organized by Laura Ferguson, you can go to https://gofund.me/94c97f83; here is another out of Oxford and organized by Joe Farrell, https://gofund.me/fe2f13bb.

Former Wildcat grappler Bo Cantara from the OHS Class of 2009 has set up this Go Fund Me: https://gofund.me/27694b21

Oxford Bank, Oxford Community Schools and the Oxford DDA have established the “Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund” to accept donations for their families and our community. Donations may be sent by utilizing any of the following channels:

• In person: Donate at any Oxford Bank locations

• Mail: Send a check to Oxford Bank, PO Box 17, Oxford, MI 48371.

Make check payable to the Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund

• Online: Go to oxfordbank.com/donations for details

* * *

At Genisys Credit Union, the account is called “Oxford Strong” and donations can be made at any local branch. People can stop by a local branch to donate to the Oxford Strong account we have set up. Checks should be made payable to Genisys Credit Union – Oxford Strong. Existing members can transfer via online banking if they wish.

Message oxfordstrong@genisyscu.org or on our social pages for questions.

***

Comedy for a cause

Mark this day on your calendar.

The Doomsday Shelter Comedy for Mental Health is producing a live comedy benefit telethon-style show for the victims of the Oxford High School shooting, which will feature some of the best comic talent in metro Detroit. The show isWednesday, Dec. 29, from 5 to 10 p.m., at the GravCap Brewing brewery at 14 N Washington St. Admission is free, donations accepted.