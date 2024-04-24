Lois Hill, 86

Lois Beverly (Bev) Hill passed away at the age of 86, on April 14, 2024, in Maryville, Tennessee. Bev was born to Lois and Byron Butler on June 4, 1937, the first of seven siblings and eight half-siblings. At age 16, she became a member of Oxford Free Methodist Church, where she was a devoted member throughout her life. She joyfully taught Sunday school and thoroughly loved the nursery. With a servant’s heart she helped any time the church doors were opened. This compassion persisted past the church and into her community through her occupation as a bus driver for Oxford Community School District, making a lasting memory in the hearts of many students. Her hard work and devotion extended to motherhood, raising five children, David (Kathy) Hill, Michael (Mia) Hill, Ronald (Alane) Hill, Susan (Mark) Farber, and Cheryl Hill. Bev loved her family more than anything, spending much of her free time traveling to visit everyone. She has nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with a set of twins on the way. She enjoyed cooking, reading, crafting gifts, and in her later years, spoiling the grandchildren. Loved by many, she will be missed; her kindness and generosity were contagious, a vitality that will live on in every person she encountered. Her funeral service, led by Pastor Michael Alexander, will be held at Oxford Free Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Modetz Funeral Home, Silverbell Chapel, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., in Orion Township; and 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2024, at Oxford Free Methodist Church. Interment is at North Oxford Cemetery in Oxford.