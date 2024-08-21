Marjorie Steiner, 93

With great sadness we announce the passing of (our Mama) Marjorie Edger Steiner who went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 12, 2024 at the age of 93. She was born in Jackson, Michigan on Nov. 6, 1930 to Ernest and Mildred Edger. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, brother Richard Edger, and sister Phyllis Robbins. Marge was a retired secretary from Lake Orion Schools after 25 years of service. She was a devout Christian who attended the First Baptist Church of Oxford for the past 50-plus years. Prior to that she was a member at the Oxford Free Methodist Church. There was not a person she met that she couldn’t touch with her smile and warm heart. Marge met the love of her life in the Spring of 1973 and they married in the Fall of 1973. They shared an amazing 50 years with each other. They/we became a blended family of seven, consisting of six daughters and one son: Dianne Ernst, Beth Harris, Donita Sinozich, Kimberlee Evans, Chrissy Rehahn and the late Jimmy Steiner and Starr Fagerstrom; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. “A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.” Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. with visitation at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment is at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Oxford, 150 Pontiac Street, Oxford, MI 48371.