Mark Boyer, 55, of Oxford

Mark E. Boyer, 55, of Oxford, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

Mark graduated from Lapeer West High School and immediately following his graduation he began working full-time with his father Dave Weckle, at Valley Building and Repair. He eventually started his own company, MB Construction, but returned to work with his father for the last several years.

Mark thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, golfing, camping, and most of all, spending time with his family.

Mark married his wife Heidi on July 24, 1996, and they spent nearly 28 years together. He was so proud of his two children, Alex and Gage, and all of their accomplishments. He would often say how lucky he was to be their dad. Mark was the most amazing husband, father and friend who always extended his hand to help anybody.

Mark is survived by his loving wife Heidi Boyer; adored children Alexandra and Gage Boyer; brothers David S. Weckle, Greg P. (Valerie) Weckle; parents David and Joan Weckle; and grandmother Melba Cherry. He was preceded in death by his sister Heather Weckle; niece Jessica Weckle; and brother John Boyer.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick St., in Oxford. Pastor Dave Gerber will officiate. Mark will be laid to rest at Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Boyer family.

