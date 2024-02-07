Marlin Edward Marshall, 96

Our beloved father, Marlin Edward Marshall, passed away in Ringgold, Georgia, on January 22, 2024, at the age of 96. He was a blessing in the lives of all who knew him and he will be dearly missed.Born on October 11, 1927, he spent his early childhood in Bedford, Indiana, before his family moved to Oxford, Michigan. He attended Oxford High School where he played football, ran track and played in the band. Oxford High School was the connection that brought him his soul mate and love of his life, Alice, to whom he was married for 74 years.After high school, he joined the Marine Corp in 1945 and served stateside during WWII and the Korean War. He achieved the rank of Sergeant before he was honorably discharged.He worked at Pontiac Motors Foundry from 1950-1980 and was still there when it became GM. He was a general foreman/scheduler when he retired. After retirement, he devoted his working hours to growing beautiful vegetable gardens, to caring for his apple trees, and to pursuing his life-long interest in archaeology and birding.As a member of the Audubon Society, Dad was proud that he and his best friend, Larry Hall, built and put up enough nesting boxes to increase the dwindling blue bird population of Oakland County, Michigan. They were also instrumental in protecting the habitat of the endangered Kirtland’s Warbler near Michigan’s Hartwick Pines State Park.He is survived by his children Kathleen Marshall (Fred Miller), Paul Marshall, Susan Rosser (Barry Rosser), Eric Marshall (Heidi), and Daniel Marshall (Mary); 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Alice, sister, Donna Brown, and brothers Hank Marshall and Richard Marshall. A funeral service was held at Christ Lutheran Church, Goodrich, Michigan, on January 29. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seven Ponds Nature Center where Marlin spent many happy hours.