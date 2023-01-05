Mary Ann Goffar, 83

Mary Ann Goffar (formerly Mary Ann Bradshaw of Lapeer), age 83, passed into the arms of our Lord on January 2, 2023. Mary, a resident of Ortonville and former co-owner of C&J Oil Change, was the loving wife of Clifford “Cliff” for almost 45 years and the dear mother of Edward (Jucineia) Stone, Laura Amedure, Sherri (Jeff) Bono, Gerald “Jerry” Hight, and Clifford (Linda) Goffar. Mary was adored by her precious grandchildren as well: Anthony Amedure, Jessica Amedure, Mary-Catherine (Matthew) Stockdale, Jacob (Kelsey) Bono, Joseph Bono, Emelia Stone, William Stone, Jesse (Areceli) Goffar, Amanda Goffar, and Jordan Goffar. Mary was also blessed to be the great grandmother of Ryker, Dominick, Lexie, Delaney, Zane, Morgan, Vincent, Jesse, Jesceli, and Julianna. Mary was the dear daughter of the late William and Hilda Bradshaw and beloved sister of the late Laura (the late Art) McKay; William (the late Mary) Bradshaw; the late Norma (the late Peter) DeKlerk; Janet (the late Guy) Tripp; and, the late James Bradshaw.

A memorial service is on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church of Goodrich located at 6116 S. State Road, Goodrich. Pastor Ben Gonzales will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service, with a luncheon at the church to immediately follow.

Arrangements for the care of Mary are being handled by Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Online tributes may be left at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.