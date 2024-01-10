Mary Jane Parker, 86

Mary Jane Parker; of Rochester; age 86; passed away on January 1, 2024. Mary Jane is the loving mother of Cynthia Austin, Jack (Stefani) Parker and Rip Parker; loving grandmother of Brianne (Bryan) Turczynski, Brad (Jen) Austin, Jonathon Austin and Veronica Parker; dear great grandmother of Paul, Evelyn, Olive and Lily; and dear sister of Betty Ann Spezia. Mary Jane is a longtime member of St. Philips Episcopal Church in Rochester where she taught Sunday school for many years. You could always find her reading a book, enjoying her walks around Rochester or spending time outdoors watching the birds or in her garden with her beautiful Poppies and Zinnias. Mary Jane will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 100 Romeo Road, Rochester at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Three Oaks Hospice, 2150 Butterfield Drive, Troy, 48084 or Philip’s Episcopal Church.