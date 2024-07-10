Maryann Ruby, 89

Maryann Ruby, formerly of Clio and Oxford Michigan, passed away peacefully, at age 89 on July 3, 2024, in Springfield, Ohio. Maryann is survived by the family of son, Carl (Susie) Ruby, now of Springfield, Ohio. Her husband Claude Ruby passed away in 2008. Together, they managed the Fruehauf Farm (now Maple Grove Bed and Breakfast) near Lakeville for nearly 40 years. A memorial service will be held in her honor at the Trinity Methodist Church in Lapeer, Michigan on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Children Are Our Future fund at Central Christian Church in Springfield. For a complete obituary please visit the funeral home’s website at www.littletonandrue.com.