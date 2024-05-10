Maryann Vought of Oxford, Michigan

Maryann Vought, a longtime resident of Oxford, passed away April 27, 2024.

She was born Aug. 5, 1947, the daughter of Mac and Annie (Kline) Galan. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1965. She married her beloved husband Clinton Vought on Feb. 20, 1965.

Maryann loved gardening, crafts and collecting antiques.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Clinton, loving children Rhonda (Vought) Regan of Leonard and Roger Vought of Oxford, her loving grandson Joseph Regan of Leonard and Felicity, Andrew and Faith Powell who she loved like grandchildren.

Visitation was held Tuesday, April 30, 2024 from 4-8 p.m. The funeral service was held Wednesday at 11 am. The burial was at Lakeville Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Muir Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Imlay City, MI.