Michael Brandow, 75

Former Oxford resident Michael “Mike” Brandow, of Frankfort, Michigan, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was 75.

Mike was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 20, 1946 to Mary Jane and Robert Francis Brandow, one of a sibship of seven children. He earned an undergraduate degree from Central Michigan University (CMU) and a master’s degree from Michigan State University as well as a certificate from Wharton School of Business. He served in Vietnam in the Marine Corps from 1965 to 1967. He met and married Mary Doherty while attending CMU and raised three daughters in Oxford.

Mike was very handy and enjoyed refurbishing classic Volvo cars and a Willard Trawler, motor yacht. His work history began in skilled trades as a pipe fitter, and he served as a volunteer fireman for the Oxford Fire Department.

After his divorce, Mike moved to Washington State where he worked for the state government as an employment investigator. In his spare time, he enjoyed writing poetry (some published) and making wine from his home-grown grapes which he bottled as “Backyard Bacchus.” He moved back to Michigan to be closer to his children after his retirement.

He spent the last year of his life in the loving and capable care of Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette.

He is preceded in death by brothers; Marc, Brett, Robert, and brother-in-law, Adolf Preuss.

Surviving are sisters; Michele (Brandow) Preuss, Lauretta (Brandow) Ward (Derek), Marnie Brandow sister-in-law, brother, Matthew Brandow (Dorothy Kahler); daughters, Kim (Tim Towey), Shelley (Joey Schwemin), Allison Wiegand-Nagy (Diana), Jessie Weir (Chris); grandchildren, Audrey, Charlie, Claire; nephews Sean , Beau and special friend Sharon Brown.

A celebration of life is on August 20 in Marquette. For more details

www.fasbenderswanssonhansen.com