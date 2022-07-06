Mix N Mingle in Leonard

The Oxford Chamber of Commerce hosted their June Mix N Mingle on Tuesday, June 28 at Maple Cove Bed & Breakfast in Leonard. Members and guests enjoyed tours of the bed and breakfast, drinks and delicious food including pizza by Kairos Pizza. The Chamber’s next Mix N Mingle, after work networking event is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Cookies and Cream by Sprout Bakery in Lake Orion. For info contact the Chamber at 248-628-0410. — Emily Caswell