Mix N Mingle in Leonard

Enjoying the poolside setting for the Chamber’s June Mix N Mingle were John Serrano and his wife Jennifer owners of Oakland Heating & Cooling. Photos by E. Caswell

The Oxford Chamber of Commerce hosted their June Mix N Mingle on Tuesday, June 28 at Maple Cove Bed & Breakfast in Leonard. Members and guests enjoyed tours of the bed and breakfast, drinks and delicious food including pizza by Kairos Pizza. The Chamber’s next Mix N Mingle, after work networking event is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Cookies and Cream by Sprout Bakery in Lake Orion. For info contact the Chamber at 248-628-0410. — Emily Caswell

Oxford Village Police Chief Michael Solwold (right) talks with Aaron Drenikowski owner of NES Plumbing and Jason Carter owner of Carter Quality Flooring at the Chamber’s June Mix N Mingle.

