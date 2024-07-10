Modern and classic cars cruise to Washington Square

Cars cruise every Wednesday this summer

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

OXFORD — Modern and classic car owners cruised to Washington Square on July 3 for the Oxford DDA’s weekly summer car cruise.

The cruise is part of the DDA’s Summer Nights events that bring activities to downtown Oxford for residents to enjoy. Around 10 cars were on display. Several included documents in the cars detailing trim levels, paint colors, engines and more.

Car cruises are organized by Scott Taylor, co-owner of Sick Pizza Company, who said a goal for the event is to benefit the businesses in the area. According to Taylor, another important aspect is to get kids to know their downtown.

“(A lot of kids) live in subdivisions, and they go to the mall,” Taylor said. “But if kids can see that ‘Hey, we can actually go downtown and we can eat and get an ice cream, and go get a toy, and play in an arcade … it gets to where they get excited about their town.”

Taylor also said the social district is in effect during the event, meaning residents can order a beverage from a local restaurant, along with food, and bring it to the car cruise.

Kent Woiak brought a 1969 Pontiac Trans Am he bought a year ago from an owner in Hawaii. The car was sitting in a warehouse for 21 years.

Woiak said it had driven just 53,000 miles when he bought it, and currently has an original engine, transmission, rear end and has never been repainted.

“My friend in high school bought one brand new, and he drove it over to my house,” Woiak said. “And I saw it, and I looked at it, and I had never seen a car like this with scoops on it from the factory – not modified at all.”

Woiak said his friend had the car for around six months before it was stolen and never recovered. Woiak had been looking for one to buy ever since.

“Fifty years later, this car is almost identical to the one that he had that was stolen,” Woiak said. “Except it was built like a week before his was, but it was sold at the same dealership and everything.”

Other cars brought variety to the cruise from modern Durango to Taylor’s favorite of the show, a “beat up old pickup.”

“I love the diversity of it, of the people, and the cars and everything,” Taylor said.

Past cruises have had as many as 250 cars on display, according to Taylor.

The DDA’s car cruises are held in Washington Square in the parking lot behind Sick Pizza Company every Wednesday through Sept. 4, from 5-8 p.m. Those interested in entering their car can coordinate with Taylor by calling 248-628-1540.