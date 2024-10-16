Northern lights visible in Oxford

Oxford Township resident Georgine Brewer captured images of the northern lights at her home on Delano Road on Thursday. Brewer took the photos from the flower fields near her home at 10:01 p.m. The Northern Lights produced skies full of pinks, blues, greens and purple hues further south than normal. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch on Thursday, adding that the storm also may trigger northern lights as far south in the U.S. as the lower Midwest and Northern California, though exact locations and times are uncertain, according to NOAA. Skygazers are reminded to point their smartphones upward for photos because the devices often can capture auroras that human eyes cannot. Photos by Georgine Brewer