Nov. 5 General Election Results

Oxford voters decide on several local candidate races, ballot issues

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OAKLAND COUNTY – Local government and school board races have been decided, with voters returning many incumbents to their seats. Some new members have also joined the Orion Township Board of Trustees and Lake Orion Village Council.

Voter turnout was relatively high, with 777,257 (72.92$) ballots cast in Oakland County on Nov. 5 out of 1,065,964 registered voters.

Oakland County voted Democratic overall, with 282,079 (53.26%) of voters casting straight party ballots for the Democratic Party and 202,300 (45.25%) casting Republican Party ballots.

With 100% of precincts reporting, vote totals are according to the unofficial results from the Oakland County Elections Division.

Local Race Results

Oxford Township Board of Trustees

All seven seats on the Oxford Township Board of Trustees were up for election, which includes supervisor, clerk, treasurer and four trustee seats. Terms are for four years, beginning on Nov. 20, 2024.

The Oxford Township Board of Trustees will have at least one new member after incumbent Trustee Margaret Payne did not file for reelection. All candidates were running unopposed. There are no democrats running in the General Election.

Supervisor Jack Curtis received 9,627 votes (98.68%) in his reelection bid. There were 129 unassigned write-in votes (1.32%).

Clerk Curtis Wright received 9,563 votes (98.89%) in his reelection bid. There were 107 unassigned write-in votes (1.11%).

Treasurer Joe Ferrari received 9,595 votes (98.94%) in his reelection bid. There were 103 unassigned write-in votes (1.06%).

Trustees Race

Rod Charles received 8,274 votes (25.39%).

Catherine Colvin received 8,237 votes (25.28%).

Jeffrey M. Omtvedt received 7,834 votes (24.04%).

David A. Wagner received 8,056 votes (24.72%).

There were 184 unassigned write-in votes (0.56%).

Oxford Village Council

There are two seats up for election on the nonpartisan five-member Oxford Village Council with three candidates seeking the positions. The seats are for four-year terms, expiring on Nov. 15, 2028.

Incumbent Jacob Nicosia received 931 votes (90.65%) to retain his seat on the council.

Catherine Marie Hafeli and Ashley Michelle Ross both ran as write-in candidates. Results for write-in candidates were not available as of Wednesday.

There were 96 unassigned write-in votes (9.35%) cast in the village council race.

Oxford Community Schools Board of Education

Voters had two sections on the ballot for school board candidates.

Four-year term

The first section has seven candidates running for three seats, each for a four-year term.

Mike Aldred received 4,787 votes (21.08%).

Sara Beth Campagiomi received 3,944 votes (17.37%).

Angela Euashka received 2,226 votes (9.8%).

Shane W. Gibson received 4,184 votes (18.43%).

Randall P. Kreger received 3,834 votes (16.89%).

Christopher A. Zitny received 2,199 votes (9.68%).

Erin Reis ran as a write-in candidate. Write-in candidate results were not available.

There were 1,532 unassigned write-in votes (6.75%).

Two-year term

In the other section for school board, two candidates were vying for one seat with a term ending Dec. 31, 2026.

Ann Acheson received 5,798 votes (59.45%).

Rich Schneider received 3,852 votes (39.5%).

There were 103 unassigned write-in votes (1.06%).

Oxford Township Parks Commission

Five candidates, all Republicans, ran for the five seats on the Oxford Township Parks Commission for four-year terms.

Harvey Acheson received 8,000 votes (20.14%).

Austin D. Brantley received 7,754 votes (19.52%).

Sarah Jones received 7,997 votes (20.13%).

Theresa Myer received 7,819 votes (19.68%).

Ronald John Roop II received 7,986 votes (20.1%).

There were 172 unassigned write-in votes (0.43%).

Oxford Public Library Board

The nonpartisan library board has six members with all six seats up for election in the General Election. Terms are for four years. There are eight candidates running for the seats. All candidates had to run as write-in candidates.

Paul Gerard Brunett

Julie Ann Fracker

Kathleen A. Hoeflein

Barbara Jean Kriigel

Ronald Lee Nelson

Anthony Michael Rizzo

Lynn Ann Royster

DuAnne K. Salswedel

Write-in candidate results were not available, but there were 10,059 unassigned write-in votes cast in the election.

State Representative, 66th House District

Incumbent state Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) faced off against Democrat Shawn Almeranti-Crosby of Oxford in the General Election for a two-year term in the Michigan State Legislature.

Josh Schriver received 22,528 votes (65.32%).

Shawn Almeranti-Crosby received 11,901 votes (34.51%).

House District 66 includes Bruce and Washington townships in Macomb County and Addison, Brandon, Oakland and Oxford townships in Oakland County.

County Commissioner, 5th District

Incumbent Commissioner Michael Spisz (R-Oxford Twp.) ran against Democrat Paul Kelly from Rochester in the General Election. The position is for a two-year term on the Oakland County Board of Commissioners.

Michael Spisz received 24,231 votes (62.33%).

Paul Kelly received 14,581 votes (37.51%).

The Oakland County 5th District includes Addison and Oxford townships, the City of Rochester, the villages of Leonard and Oxford, portions of Oakland Township and the City of Rochester Hills.

Ballot Issues

Millage for Fire Protection, Emergency Medical Services, and Advanced Life Support Services

Voters in Oxford Township, including the Village of Oxford, supported a millage for fire and medical services. The millage passed with 7,469 votes (57.12%) in favor to 5,608 votes (42.88%) against.

The millage is a new additional millage on taxable property of up to 5.25 mills ($5.25 per $1,000 of state taxable value) for a period of 6 (six) years, 2024 through 2029, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for operations and capital expenses for fire protection, emergency medical services (EMS) and advanced life support (ALS) services for the Charter Township of Oxford.

The new millage shall be levied in lieu of and to replace the previously voted millage of 4.5 mills, which expired in December 2023. It is estimated this new additional millage will raise approximately $6,420,582.21 in its first year if approved and levied.

A property with a taxable value of $100,000 would be taxed up to $525 for the millage.

Safety Path Millage

Oxford Township voters rejected a proposed safety path millage with 6,983 (53.15%) voting against the millage; 6,155 voters (46.85%) supported the millage.

The township had sought a millage increase of up to .50 mills ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) for 10 years for purposes of financing the construction, maintenance, repair, and replacement of a network of safety paths, trails, and boardwalks and the acquisition of rights-of-way for said safety paths for purposes of providing additional recreational opportunities and safe routes to schools, parks, and neighborhoods in the township.

The new additional Safety Path Millage will be assessed on all taxable property within the Township. This proposal is estimated to collect up to $611,484.02 in the first year if approved and levied.

Oxford Township Single Hauler Ordinance Adoption

Oxford Township also sought a referendum vote on whether the township should, or should not, switch to a single waste hauler. Residents are asked if the township board should adopt an ordinance granting the township the authority to award a residential trash collection contract to service the entire township.

Voters denied the proposed ordinance adoption 7,527 votes (66.4%) against and 3,808 voters (33.6%) in favor.

If approved, a five-year contract with a single hauler was estimated at $60.75 per quarter per household in the first year and estimated at $71.07 per quarter per household by the fifth year of the contract.

This proposal did not affect Village of Oxford residents.

Oakland County Parks and Recreation Millage

The Oakland County Parks and Recreation Millage passed with 474,117 (69.4%) supporting the measure and 209,001 (30.6%) voting against.