OHS senior rides at county fair

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Kylie Ossege, a senior at Oxford High School and president of the Oakland County 4-H Horse Council, was among those participating in the Oakland County Fair this month, along with her horse, Blaze.

It was a busy week July 10 to July 17, as she spent all day every day at the fair in Davisburg. “There are events every day” from Western and English style competitions.

This was not her first time at the fair. As a freshman in 2018, she won Grand Champion English Pleasure with her lease horse Blue – which she regards as her biggest accomplishment.

Ossege has been riding with “My Blazin Zipper” an American Quarter Horse since 2019. “When Covid hit, we were unable to attend many shows at all, except one,” she said. “Until that show, me and Blaze worked extremely hard as a pair to learn and grow together.”

They took first place at a Walk, Trot and Canter horsemanship class. “I was over the moon with his performance in the ring, as he listened and trusted me the whole way. Knowing that our hard work payed off was a huge moment for us. Even though it was a simple first place at a 4-H show, I couldn’t have asked for a better ride from Blaze that day.”

Ossege has been riding horses since she was five months old, when her mother acquired a pony. In addition to serving on the horse council, she is the secretary of the Paint Creek Valley 4-H Club and rides on the Oxford High School Equestrian Team. “I’m learning a lot from my leadership roles. It’s been an amazing experience for someone who is still in high school,” she said.

“She’s a great teacher, and does a lot to help younger riders,” said Debbie Morgan, 4-H Program Coordinator for Oakland County.

Ossege said her favorite thing about 4-H is the community. “4-H by far has the best people inside and out. Almost every single person I’ve met through 4-H is kind and supportive. In this community, it’s not about winning, it’s about growing alongside some of the best people you can meet.”