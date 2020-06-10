OHS Top 25: Madeline Lukens

Student’s Name: Madeline Lukens

Parents and/or Guardian: Steve and Kara Lukens

GPA: 4.174 Favorite Subject: Spanish

Plans after Graduation: I plan to attend either Michigan State University or Northern Michigan University

Extracurricular Activities: NHS, tutoring, Cross Country

Outside Interests or Hobbies: I love sketching, yoga, and meditation.

When I think of the future I’m . . . I am in a profession where I can have a direct impact on someone’s life and the community I will be a part of.

How have you grown as an individual during your years at OHS? I have become more of a risk-taker and gained confidence in my abilities. I feel that OHS has prepared me to continue my education outside of high school in all areas of my life.

What change in the world would you make? I would place more kindness in people’s hearts towards every living thing and to the Earth in which we live.

What advice do you have for incoming Freshman? Don’t worry about getting lost or not fitting in, there is truly a place for everyone. There are various clubs and activities in all areas for you to be a part of!

My greatest achievement so far has been. . . Being able to see the impact that one person can have on a child’s life. I have been tutoring the same girl for two years now and it is incredible how strong of a bond we have created and how much her grades have improved in not just the class that I tutor her in, but in her other classes as well.

I look forward to contributing to my community by . . . Putting my knowledge to good use and spreading positivity to those who need it the most.