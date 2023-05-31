Open for business at Clear Lake Elementary

First Grade Market Day is the culminating project for students to extend and demonstrate their learning of first grade economy standards.

This past week, students at Clear Lake Elementary planned, made, and sold their goods to peers. According to Principal Stephanie Niemi, students earn “money” leading up the event for different jobs around the classroom.

“Students have agency in what they make and how they price their items,” she said. “Through reflection students learn how people earn money for goods and services, what it is like to be an entrepreneur, and think about things they might do differently now going through the experience.” Students also use and connect to the IB Learner Profile traits of being a “Thinker, Communicator, and Inquirer.” — Don Rush