Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance accepting award nominees

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OAKLAND COUNTY — The Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance (OAYA) is accepting nominees for their annual Youth Recognition Award ceremony that will take place in the spring of 2025.

The ceremony acknowledges, celebrates and honors youth in Oxford, Addison and Leonard who have volunteered their time helping others, and for their involvement in making their community’s a better place. Students are recognized for their achievements, acts of kindness in and outside of the classroom and for charitable work.

Nominations are received from schools, community organizations, civic leaders, members of the faith community and community members, according to OAYA.

OAYA is looking for nominees who are compassionate, tutor peers or younger students, help new students, reliable helpers, generous, an emerging leader, peer advocates, mentors, quiet leaders, a friend in a time of need, enrich the community, thoughtful, volunteer for a local organization, promote healthy choices, mediate conflict, help those less fortunate and have a humanitarian heart.

Nominations must be a Kindergarten through 12th grade student. Nominations must be an Oxford Community School District resident, attends Oxford Community Schools or attends a private school or are home-schooled. No monetary compensation, class projects for academic credit, or court-ordered community service is eligible for recognition.

Nominations will be accepted through March 31. To nominate youth and to find more information visit oxfordaddisonya.org/youth-recognition.