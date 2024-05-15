Oxford baseball players honor their teachers during inaugural appreciation game

The Oxford varsity baseball team’s inaugural Teacher Appreciation game on Wednesday, May 8 gave the players an opportunity to honor Oxford Community School District teachers whose dedication has made a lasting impact on their students.

In a special ceremony prior to the game, players paid tribute to 18 hardworking teachers who “made a memorable impact” on them during their student academic careers, recognizing these teachers for their “commitment, dedication, enthusiasm and passion.”

The teachers were applauded for imparting lessons the players will carry “the rest of their lives.”

The teachers honored are:

• Oxford Middle School (OMS) teacher Mike Forrester (geography), selected by Nolan Mauser.

• Oxford High School (OHS) teacher Pat Crowe (individuals and societies), selected by Max Marsden.

• OHS teacher Josh Budden (language and literature), selected by Jack Keblaitis.

• OHS teacher Jacob Trotter (individuals and societies), selected by Eli Carpenter.

• OHS teacher Debra Brown (language and literature), selected by Joey Bieniasz.

• OHS teacher Octi Mezin (career and technical education, financial management), selected by Chase Beall.

• OHS teacher Laura Allen (science), selected by RJ Clark.

• OMS teacher Ryan Clark (history), selected by Brody Moore.

• OHS teacher Jason Ruzzin (individuals and societies, language and literature), selected by Dean Rice.

• OHS Assistant Principal Kristy Gibson-Marshall, selected by Jay Cady.

• OHS teacher Richard Nicks (health and physical education, history) selected by Parker Bennion.

• Oxford Elementary teacher Jodie Viviano (fifth grade), selected by Max Lovins.

• Lakeville Elementary teacher Cindy Keenist (Kindergarten), selected by Drew Cady.

• OHS teacher Karen Beaham (Spanish), selected by Andrew Barrett.

• OHS teacher Amanda Bausack (math), selected by Liam O’Neill.

• OHS teacher Steven Deutsch (math), selected by Jack Hendrix.

• OHS teacher Joseph Fedorinchik (individuals and societies), selected by Trey George.

• OHS teacher Chaz Millard (career and technical education, broadcasting), selected by Michael Digaetano.