Oxford boys, girls track teams come up short against Lake Orion

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford High School boys and girls varsity track and field teams lost to Lake Orion in a crosstown rivalry meet at Oxford High School on Wednesday.

The boys lost to Lake Orion 75 to 53, while the girl lost 86 to 42 in the OAA Red matchup featuring 17 events.

Boys results

Oxford junior Jacob Childress set a personal record with a time of 11.58 seconds in the 100 meters race, finishing in second place behind Lake Orion’s Raymond Payne (11.44 seconds). Senior Jonte Pittman tied for third place with a time of 11.66 seconds.

Oxford took the top three spots in the 200 meters race, with Childress winning in 24.05 seconds for a personal record, sophomore Anders Bartlo finishing second and setting a personal record in 24.06 seconds and Pittman coming in third at 24.96 seconds.

Brayden Pruetz was second in the 400 meters race, setting a personal record with a time of 53.8 seconds. Justo Pepi finished in 54.32 seconds for third place.

In the 800 meters race, Cayden Canham finished second with a time of 2:09.09 minutes, while Maxton Myrand was third at 2:09:08 minutes.

In the 1,600 meters finals, Lucas Ames was second with a time of 4:50.71 minutes. Myrand was third at 4:54.17 minutes.

In the 3,200 meters race, Oxford junior James Cusick took the top spot in 10:34.2 minutes, Ames was second at 10:44:66 minutes, setting a senior record, and Jack Dysarz was third at 10:45.05, a personal record.

Oxford senior Jacob Chouinard too second place in the 110 meters hurdles in 16.89 seconds. Freshman Duane Gillens was third in 16.95 seconds, a personal record. Chouinard and Gillens also finished second and third, respectively, in the 300 meters race.

The team of Alex VanHaren, Hunter Milosch, Jacob Childress and Kamari Camiel finished third in the 4×100 meters relay in 47.42 seconds.

Jonte Pittman, Peyton Faucett, Seth Faucett and Brayden Pruetz took second place in the 4×200 meters relay. The team of Noah Pratt, Justo Pepi, Cayden Canham and Brayden Pruetz won the 4×400 meters relay in 3:47.11 minutes.

Cassidy Feeney, Canham, Dysarz and Cusick won the 4×800 relay in 8:55.13 minutes, beating Lake Orion by nearly 24 seconds.

Freshman Carlos Solano was third in the discus, throwing 99 feet, 7 inches. Jacob Chouinard finished third in the long jump at 20 feet, 2.5 inches, a personal record.

Girls results

Sophomore Lauren Macker was second in the 100 meters race, setting a personal record with a time of 13.22 seconds. She also finished second in the 200 meters race at 27.5 seconds, another personal record.

Junior Mallory Bigelow won the 800 meters race in 2:24.26 minutes, beating Lake Orion’s Sofi Sally by a tenth of a second. Senior Braydee Elling finished in third place for the Wildcats at 2:33.46 minutes.

In the 1,600 meters race, Elling was second at 5:23.84 minutes. Junior Rebecca Secord finished third in the 3,200 meters race at 12:48.17 minutes.

In the 100 meters hurdles, junior Caragh Dwyer set a personal record at 16.8 seconds, finishing in second place, while junior Taylor Brodeur finished third at 16.91 seconds. Dwyer then won the 200 meters hurdles in 48.7 seconds, and Brodeur was second at 49.99 seconds.

The team of Nadia Drobnich, Diora Aretakis, Kathryn Morris and Lauren Macker finished second in the 4×100 meters relay in 53.49 seconds. Addison Lynch, Kacey Raab, Raylin Knotts and Sierra Musial finished in third place in 58.12 seconds.

Morgan Hoyt, Elaina Demchik, Francesca Polito and Kacey Raab finished third in the 4×200 meters relay.

Caragh Dwyer, Natalie Bales, Siena Lewis and Mallory Bigelow won the 4×400 meters relay in 4:16.41 minutes. Lauren Macker Payton Canham, Avery Feeney and Riley McCann finished in third place at 4:56.78 minutes.

Natalie Bales, Mallory Bigelow, Braydee Elling and Aubrey Mery were second in the 4×800 relay at 10:12.99 minutes, while teammates Hannah Ersig, Payton Canham, Avery Feeney and Riley McCann were third at 11:28.98 minutes.

Oxford sophomore Tegan O’Connor won the shot put and set a personal record with a toss of 31 feet, 5 inches. O’Connor was second in discus with a throw of 96 feet, 11 inches, another personal record. Senior Hannah Petrusev was third in discus with a throw of 73 feet, 6 inches.

Junior Avery Hintz was third in pole vault with a vault of 9 feet, 6 inches.