Oxford Chamber of Commerce presents honors to two area women

Polly Ann Trail Manager Linda Moran, Oxford Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Desotell and chamber board Treasurer Debbie Uren. Desotell presented awards to Moran and Uren for their continued commitment to the Oxford community. Photos by Shelby Stewart-Soldan

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. – The Oxford Chamber of Commerce honored two area women with leadership awards at their annual State of the Community breakfast.

Chamber Executive Director Amy Desotell presented awards to Oxford Board of Trustees Treasurer Debbie Uren and Polly Ann Trail manager Linda Moran.

“Oxford is a great community because our common interest is taking care of each other,” said Desotell. “The people receiving these awards today have gone above and beyond to be part of our community. They are chosen for a sense of community, for what these people do to help Oxford and even surrounding communities.”

Uren has been with the Oxford Chamber of Commerce since 2010, and has held various positions on the chamber board since then. She has also helped with fundraising efforts, events, and many other things.

“She began with the chamber as a volunteer, just helping out, in 2010,” said Desotell. “She’s always been a staple for anything the chamber has needed. She was everything from president to vice president to treasurer and has just been an outstanding help for us.”

Uren said that in her time on the Chamber board, she has seen it grow a lot.

“We’ve had so many changes within the Oxford Chamber,” she said. “The chamber was quite small at that time, and we grew, and we grew. Never did I think that I’d be on the receiving end of this award because I was on the giving end for a number of years. We are quite the community in Oxford.”

Moran was presented a leadership award as well for her work on the Polly Ann Trail and her work with Oxford Addison Youth Assistance.

“She has worked tirelessly for the Polly Ann trail as manage,” said Desotell. “Since taking the position in 2016, she clears and maintains those trails for everyone here to enjoy. She is also the fundraising chair for Oxford Addison Youth Assistance since 2022.”

Currently, Moran said she said the Polly Ann Trail board is working on grants to get flashing lights back on Burdick and Drahner, and they are currently fundraising for the trail and for OAYA.

“I’d like to thank everybody for this award,” said Moran. “People have no idea what it takes to run our communities. I started with the Polly Ann Trail in 2016. Our trail is only run by volunteers and myself. Even our council is a volunteer organization. I couldn’t do it without their support.”