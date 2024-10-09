Oxford DDA celebrates The Courtyard’s grand opening

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

OXFORD — Oxford’s Downtown Development Authority celebrated the grand opening of their latest public space, The Courtyard, in downtown Oxford on Thursday, Oct. 3.

DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook said the DDA was able to apply for a grant through T-Mobile’s $25 million Hometown Grant program that provides up to $50,000 to 500 rural towns that “foster local connections, like technology upgrades, outdoor spaces, the arts and community centers,” according to T-Mobile’s website.

T-Mobile representative Jeff Nielson said the project in Oxford is exactly what the company is looking for as part of their grant program.

The DDA secured the $50,000 grant, which was matched to a $50,000 Consumers Energy grant along with private investment dollars from investor Les Thomas.

“This courtyard represents more than just a physical space,” Westbrook said. “It’s a symbol of what we can achieve when we come together as a community.”

DDA Assistant Director Kimberly Smith and Thomas thanked the businesses and people impacted by the project, including Victoria’s Bistro and Cocktail Bar, Creative Embroidery, building owner Rod Charles, artist Nick Hottman.

The celebration included food, drinks from Victoria’s Bistro and Cocktail Bar, frozen custard from Summer Sundae’s and words from those involved in the project.

The Courtyard is located behind Victoria’s Bistro and Cocktail Bar at 12 S. Washington St.