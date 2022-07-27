Oxford DDA gets $250K infusion

By Don Rush

At the July 20 Oxford Village Council meeting Kelly Westbrook was smiling. The Oxford Downtown District Authority (DDA) Director had some good news to share – the DDA was awarded a quarter million dollar grant from the Consumer’s Energy Foundation.

“We will look to makeover the back areas of the buildings in town,” she said on Wednesday morning. “This is such a big deal for Oxford. We were one of only two communities to receive the grant out of the entire state. Ashley Ross, on our board, has been crucial in all grants we receive. She has helped every step of the way and I am so grateful for her commitment to our Downtown and this community.”

According to a press release from Consumers Energy, Oxford and Muskegon Heights each will receive $250,000 for “major downtown and community transformations.” The grants are part of the foundation’s annual Prosperity Awards.

“These communities are committed to reinventing themselves and have developed plans to grow and prosper. The Consumers Energy Foundation is proud to give them the support they need with these Prosperity Awards,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “These awards are designed to strengthen neighborhoods across the state and highlight our own commitment to Michigan’s businesses and communities.”

Westbrook said much of the grant will help the DDA work on improving the rear entrance areas of each parking quadrant. According to Westbrook, Nicolette Shagena, project designer and owner of Caveman & Pip “nailed the design on this grant.” “I truly feel that the team we have working for this downtown is the Dream Team,” she said.

The grant is for the “Downtown Oxford Community Courtyards & Placemaking project. ” It will revitalize the downtown corridor by improving the exteriors and entrances of over 100 businesses, as well as repurpose underused spaces for the community to gather and feel welcome.

“On behalf of the Oxford community, we are grateful for the Consumers Energy Foundation and the Prosperity Award,” Westbrook said. “This grant will help Oxford create a thoughtfully designed and functional community space with seating, lighting, shade and weather coverage, updated concrete, decorative elements and points of interest. The design is classic and timeless, enhancing the beauty and charm of Oxford’s historic district.”

Cutlines:

Kelly Westbrook, Oxford DDA Director