Oxford DDA Summer Nights begin in June

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Downtown Development Authority is gearing up for its Summer Nights events beginning June 2, bringing activities to downtown Oxford for residents to enjoy.

Summer Nights events run through Sept. 29 and include the seven recurring events listed below, said Oxford DDA Project and Media Coordinator Kimberly Smith.

The DDA hopes the activities will bring more people to downtown Oxford to enjoy the community and all it has to offer.

Polly Ann Pedalers, managed and co-hosted with the Oxford Bike Shoppe, will take place every Sunday from 4-6 p.m. except Sunday, June 30. Anyone interested in joining other bikers can visit the shop for a group ride. No registration is necessary.

Tossin’ Tuesdays: A new cornhole league will meet on Tuesdays beginning July 16, at 6:30 p.m. Teams can commit to the eight week series and play at the PatiO and Washington Square.

Teams can choose their names and send alternates to ddapmc@thevillageofoxford.org. Entering will cost $50 per team.

Wine Wednesdays, also called Wine Down Wednesdays, start on June 5, and continue through Sept. 4. The DDA is encouraging guests to “grab a drink and a bite from local establishments” and listen to music in The Courtyard on Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m.

Line Dancing lessons will be taught in Washington Square on Tuesdays from June 4, though July 9 from 7-8 p.m. Open dancing will take place after each lesson in the six-week series until 8:30 p.m. Guests can purchase one ticket for $40 or two tickets for $60.

Car Cruise: Guests are invited to view the cars displayed in Washington Square and in the parking lot behind Sick Pizza Company on Wednesday nights from 5-8 p.m. Pizza from Sick Pizza Company and refreshments from Sullivan’s Public House will be on sale for the weekly event running from June 5, through Sept. 4. Those interested in entering their car can coordinate with Sick Pizza Company’s Scott Taylor, who is organizing the cruises. The pizzeria’s phone number is 248-628-1540.

Summer Market: The Summer Market in Washington Square will open every Thursday from July 11 through Aug. 15. Shoppers will be able browse the crafts, food products, health products and produce for sale by vendors from 4-7 p.m.

Concerts: The annual summer concert series is returning to Centennial Park on Thursday, June 13. Shows will take place every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. through Aug. 15. The full lineup for the concerts will be shared soon, according to the DDA’s website.

The DDA canceled the concert scheduled on June 6, due to the Oakland County Main Street Awards Ceremony taking place the same day. For more information, visit https://downtownoxford.info/.