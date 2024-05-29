Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat

The Oxford High School Class of 2024 have turned their tassels and are ready to embark on a journey to find their passions and leave their marks on the world.

Nearly 400 seniors graduated from OHS during commencement ceremonies on May 16 at Pine Knob, with their family, fellow classmates, teachers, administrators and friends celebrating the graduates’ achievements.

Before the ceremony, seniors got to hang out with their classmates – all together, one final time – and have a little fun.

Photos by Jim Newell