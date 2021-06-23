Oxford High teacher DAR’s ‘History Teacher of the Year’

The Michigan State Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chose Oxford High School teacher Lauren Jasinski as its history teacher of the year. She was nominated by the Ezra Parker chapter of the DAR, based in Royal Oak

The recognition makes Jasinski eligible for the DAR’s national award, to be announced at the organization’s Continental Congress June 28 to July 4. That honoree will receive $5,000.

Jasinski, 32, has been a teacher for nine years. She teaches world history, U.S. civics and AP comparative government and politics. She originated and designed the latter course for her school.

“Lauren is a walking example of all the criteria for this award,” said Ezra Parker Regent Laurie Huber. “We were especially moved by her compassion and innovation to help students cope during the COVID 19 pandemic.” Jasinski inspired fellow teachers and staff to create Wildcats Connect, a mental health resource for students and teachers which the district adopted as part of its larger social and emotional learning plan for the school year.

Jasinski coaches her school’s model United Nations team, tutors at-risk students and helps coordinate Link Crew, a nationally recognized leadership program for 11th and 12th graders. She guided students to create the school district’s first Gender and Sexuality Alliance and led others to create a chapter of High School Democrats of America. She also chairs the Royal Oak Area Democratic Club.

“Both inside and outside of the classroom, this educator is passionate about both content and in building skills for students to become informed and active participants in the world they will soon lead,” said Kurt Nuss, the high school’s assistant principal.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-political service organization whose priorities are education, historic preservation and patriotism. Its members are descended from those who fought in or supported America’s war for independence.