Oxford hunkers down for COVID-19

Cancellations and updates to help you get around this week

In the wake of COVID-19 coronavirus shut-downs, event cancellations and closures continue to roll in.

Cancellations and Closures

The playgrounds at Seymour Lake Park and Stony Lake Park closed from March 19. The Parks and Recreation Department cited research that suggests the virus can remain viable on plastic surfaces for up to 72 hours.

The NoHaz Collection (household hazardous waste) event that had been scheduled at Oxford Middle School April 18 has been cancelled.

The Easter Bunny Bonanza and Flashlight Egg Hunt have been cancelled by Oxford Parks and Rec. For those who already registered, an email has been sent and refunds are being processed. The township will send a check to those who paid with cash or check at the end of the months. Credit cards will be refunded immediately.

The Biannual Country Church Quilt Show at Ortonville United Methodist Church April 24-25 has been cancelled.

Updates

The M-24 construction project will continue, with no delays due to COVID-19, according to Diane Cross, a Michigan Department of Transportation representative. The project is scheduled to begin April 15.

All Oxford Village meetings had been cancelled through April 5, until Governor Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-15, which temporarily authorizes remote participation in public meetings and hearings in compliance with the Open Meetings Act. On Tuesday, March 24, the village council held a special teleconference meeting to conduct its regular monthly business.

Oxford Village has temporarily suspended enforcement of two ordinances.

In an effort to help out village businesses, zoning ordinance section 7.4.8 B 2, “Temporary Commercial Signs and Banners” which states: “Such signs and banners shall not be displayed for more than a total of thirty consecutive days.” A permit for temporary signs or banners is still required but the $100 permit and application fee will be waived for this particular permit. An online fillable form permit can be found on the village website, thevillageofoxford.org. A completed permit for a temporary sign or banner must be completed and emailed to the Village offices at office@thevillageofoxford.org

Zoning ordinance section 6.1.18B which states: “No Commercial vehicle of any kind, shall be parked in a residentially zoned or used area. Provided however, this provision shall not apply to commercial vehicles temporarily parked less than eight (8) hours in a residential area in conjunction with maintenance or service to a residential property.”

A public notice stated, “We understand that during these extenuating circumstances in which many residents have no option but to work from home, that now is a time that some flexibility is in order.”

Groceries

Meijer announced new store hours and dedicated shopping times. Meijer will close overnight at 10 p.m. and will open each morning at 8 a.m. to allow more time for team members to deep clean and restock its stores.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 a.m. will be dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions. Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m. will be dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer employees. Meijer is asking its customers and the public to please respect the times for these important groups.

Free Food for Kids program.

From now on, meal distribution will only take place once a week (on Wednesdays) for the remainder of the school closure, in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Previously, pick-up days were Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Now, take-home bags will include breakfast and lunch meals for seven days.

Pick-up locations and times are:

Curbside at Oxford High School at the front north entrance from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Mobile delivery in front of the Lake Villa Clubhouse from 11:00 am – 11:30 am

Mobile delivery in the Oxford Elementary parking lot from 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm

The mobile location that was originally scheduled to distribute meals at Village Manor has been moved for the remainder of the program to the Oxford Elementary parking lot for visibility purposes.

Those picking up meals should stay inside their vehicle and, if possible, pop their truck so staff can place the bags directly inside.

“It is vitally important we abide by the recommendations not to congregate and to avoid contact with one another to mitigate any possible COVID-19 exposure,” wrote Superintendent Tim Throne.

The Free Food for Kids program has been a huge success since Oxford Community Schools closed March 13. Nutrition Service staff have ensured children under 18 are still getting fed. On March 18 alone, they delivered 4,248 meals.

Sample menu:

Breakfast: variety of cereal, muffins, string cheese, juice, and fruit.

Lunch: ham & cheese bagel sandwich, hamburger & bun with fruit & veggies.