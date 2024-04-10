Oxford RoboCats heading to FIRST Robotics Championship in Houston

Team makes it to semifinals in Michigan State Championship

By Morgan Kindermann

Special Contributor to the Leader

SAGINAW, Mich. — Oxford High School’s FIRST robotics competition team, Team 2137 the Oxford RoboCats competed over the weekend at the FIRST in Michigan State Championship at Saginaw Valley State University, making it to the semifinals.

The FIRST in Michigan State Championship is composed of the top 160 FIRST Robotics teams in the state. Those 160 teams are split up across four sponsored divisions of 40 teams each, where the winners of those divisions go on to compete against each other to see who is the best in the state.

Out of 40 teams that competed in the APTIV division, the RoboCats placed 11th in qualifying matches and, during alliance selection, were chosen by the captain of the number one alliance Team 2767, Strike Force from Kalamazoo, along with their first pick team 67, The HOT team, from Highland.

The alliance won their first semifinals match but were knocked out in their third match by the number seven alliance.

The RoboCats still managed to have enough points to qualify for the FIRST Championship which is held in Houston, Texas, at the George R. Brown Convention Center on April 17-20.

To track the team’s success, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, as well as www.team2137.com.