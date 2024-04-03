Oxford robotics team qualifies for state championship

Team 2137, The Oxford RoboCats, won the FIRST Impact Award at the Troy District Event 2 last weekend. The team now qualifies for the FIRST in Michigan State Championship this weekend. Photos provided by Team 2137.

RoboCats win prestigious Impact Award

By Morgan Kindermann

Special Contributor to the Leader

TROY, Mich. – Oxford High School’s FIRST robotics competition team, Team 2137 The Oxford RoboCats, competed last Friday and Saturday at the FIRST in Michigan District Troy Event 2, where the team won the Impact Award and made it to the semifinals with their robot.

The Impact Award is the most prestigious award offered by FIRST. It recognizes the team that best represents the values of FIRST. The team that receives the award has spread the mission of FIRST and STEM, along with encouraging the next generation to become interested in science and technology. The winner of this award automatically qualifies for the State Championship to compete with their robot against fellow award winners.

Out of 39 teams that competed at the Troy event, Team 2137 placed sixth in qualifying matches and, during alliance selection, were the captain of the number 4 alliance and picked team 3534, House of Cards, from Davison to be their alliance partner, and together picked team 9776, GA Robotics, from Swartz Creek to complete their team. The alliance got knocked out after their second loss in their fourth semifinals match.

The Oxford RoboCats will be competing at the FIRST in Michigan State Championship at Saginaw Valley State University on April 4-6.

Morgan Kindermann is a member of The Oxford RoboCats Team 2137 and special contributor to The Oxford Leader.