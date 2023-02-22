Oxford rolls over LO for division title

Last Thursday night for the varsity Oxford Girls Bowling team was Senior night. It was also a battle against cross-time rival Lake Orion for the Oakland Activities Association Red Division title. The matchup was at Collier Lanes.

Oxford went into the night knowing that if they won, they would repeat as OAA Red champions. The Wildcats won Baker Game 1, 203 to Lake Orion’s 129 and 210 to LO’s 156. Armed with a 10 to 0 lead, Oxford went on to win 7 of 10 matches and beat the Dragons 27 to 3.

“What a great start the girls got off too. They road that momentum on to a great win. This year’s girls team is very steady and strong from top to bottom. They earned this OAA title with hard work and determination all season,” Oxford Coach Claude “Jr.” Lafnear, said.

Top performers for Oxford were Kiley Penzien who bowled191 and161; Macey Strevel, 187 and168; Caroline Martinez 181 and Tessa Bonk 178 and 191. Olivia Hoffman also won two matches with 156 and 137 games. This is Back-to-Back Red Division titles for the Cats. The girls wrapped up their OAA season with a record of 5 and 1 and an overall record of 11-1.

* * *

The Wildcat boys had already locked up their title but wanted to beat their cross lane rivals none-the-less. The Lake Orion team was 8 and 2 on the season but the Wildcats showed their muscle by winning, 27 to 3. The boys won both Baker games and then won 7 of 10 matches enroute to the convincing victory.

Key victories for the Wildcats were senior Zander Brown’s 214 to 177 and Sophomore Jacob Kemenah’s 215 to 168. Also scoring victories for the Cats were seniors Jason Paslean 202 to 184 and Cam Lantzy, 203 to 178, Junior Jacob Chouinard 193, 175 and Senior Tommy Mace scored two victories 166 to 149 and 228 to 165. The boys wrap up their OAA season 6 and 0 and their overall record was 13 and 1.

It was also Senior night. “We had to say farewell to a very special class of athletes. It is always sad to see them go but exciting to see how they continue to grow as humans,” Lafnear said.

* * *

On February 13, the Wildcats traveled to Avon Lanes in Rochester to battle with the Irish of Notre Dame.

The Varsity girls won 27 to 3. The Co-captains led the way with senior Tessa Bonk bowling 180 and 198 and Macey Strevel rolling 189 and 182.

The boys dominated as well winning, 28 to 2. They started hot with baker games of 222 and 224. They went on to win 8 of 10 matches. Senior Co-Captain Jason Paslean led the way with 423 for 2 games.