Oxford school board adds three courses to high school curriculum

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — During its regular meeting on April 9, the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to add three courses to Oxford High School.

The added courses are a regular statistics course, the Personal Inquiry Project course, and a change to economics to include the state-required personal finance curriculum.

“We currently offer an AP statistics course,” said Steven Wolf, Oxford High School principal. “We’ve noticed students have inquired through the years around a non-AP course.”

The course would require no additional resources, as the AP text book would be used and free online material would be used as well.

The second course approved is the OHS Personal Inquiry Project, which was originally approved in 2021 but was delayed. No changes were proposed, but the approved request was a half credit awarded to students upon successful completion of the course. The course otherwise has no impact on student GPA.

“We’ve had the opportunity to run this class as an elective choice, and it’s gone fantastic,” said Wolf. “It really allows students to build their critical thinking skills in a cross disciplinary sense, it allows students to work on their investigation and questioning techniques and their research skills.”

The third course change approved is for the economics course. The state of Michigan implemented a requirement for the class of 2028 to have a personal finance course of some kind, and those students will be freshmen next year. The request was for personal finance standards to be embedded into the economics curriculum.

Students will receive an additional half personal finance credit upon completion per the Michigan Department of Education.