Oxford school board approves maximum price amendment for Drahner Road property

Bids came in under estimates

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

OXFORD TWP. – During the regular meeting on Sept. 26, the Oxford Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) amendment for the Drahner Road facility project.

“There were 21 bid categories, from demo all the way to HVAC,” said Sam Barna, assistant superintendent of business and operations. “We received approximately 48 bids in totality, so I’m happy to say that the original estimate for all of these separate categories several months ago was $4.2 million, and they came in just under, approximately $21,000 shy of that.”

The project on Drahner Road included remodeling the back building at 775 W. Drahner Rd., which is the former home of the Dominican Sisters, and was purchased in 2021 for $2.5 million. The 32 acres of property are planned to house the district’s technical department, Oxford Bridges High School, LOFT and the Oxford Virtual Academy.

“That guaranteed maximum price is the maximum price we’ll pay unless we have change orders that we initiate,” said Barna.

The building in question is the 57,000 square foot building that was built in 1997. The building has three levels. The newer building is ready for renovation, and was found to be asbestos-free.

Currently, there is no plan for the front building, which is the former retreat house, that was built almost 100 years ago.

“When we originally purchased the property, we did inspections on all the buildings and there is indeed asbestos in the building that is in the front, which is the retreat house, which is not part of this project,” said Barna. “That building I believe was built in the late 20s or early 30s, so yes it does indeed have asbestos in that building.”

The project on the back building is planned to be completed in 2024.