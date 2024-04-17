Oxford school board switches board policy firms

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — During its regular meeting on April 9, the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a switch for board policy services from Neola to Thrun Law Firm.

“I thought this was great, I like the policy,” said board member Colleen Schultz. “I like the way Thrun organizes it, and I think it’ll be a good thing for us.”

The recommendation for the switch comes from the policy committee, comprised of board members Amanda McDonough, Mary Hanser and James Sommers

Neola has been the company used by the board for policy services. Their main services include bylaws and policies, administrative guidelines and procedures and district policy websites.

The committee also said that when a legal opinion is needed for policy, it is generally run through the Thrun Law Firm already. Thurn specializes in legal representation for educational institutions.

McDonough said that she and Superintendent Vickie Markavitch will meet weekly to go through all of the policies, which will then go to the policy committee for recommendation, then to the full board of education for approval.

“Vickie and I have set up weekly meetings through June and we will be going over every policy individually,” said McDonough.