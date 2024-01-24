Oxford schools receives new security, cabling for Drahner Road property

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

OXFORD TWP. – During the regular meeting on Jan. 9, the Oxford Board of Education heard updates on the security cameras and card readers, as well as the cabling at the Drahner Road project.

The property, formerly the Dominican Sisters Motherhouse, was purchased in 2021 for $2.5 million, and the district is looking to remodel and upgrade the building to house Oxford Bridges High School, LOFT, Oxford Virtual Academy and the technical department. The project is expected to cost less than $5 million.

Past bids were approved in 2023, but the project had changes that required additional bids.

“We approved it, but we went back out for bid for it,” said Saso Vasovski, director of cybersecurity and operational technology. “We had some changes we needed to do.”

Both preferred bids presented were from Eagle Security, despite neither bid being the lowest.

“The first quote you have is for security cameras and card readers,” said Vasovski. “It is for $107,670 from Eagle. They were not the lowest bid, however, the lowest bid was incomplete. Eagle’s bid is a turn-key solution that includes everything we need.”

The security and cabling bids are outside of the scope of work and budget for the general construction.

The second bid heard was for the cabling for all of the security equipment.

“The lowest bid in this situation was also very incomplete,” Vasovski said. “The next lowest bid was Eagle, and the bid was $158,843.14. That includes everything we need.”

The bids were brought back to the board for possible approval at their Jan. 23 meeting.